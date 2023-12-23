Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $61,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Prologis Trading Up 1.1 %

Prologis stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

