Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Lowered by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,739,000 after buying an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after buying an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Raymond James upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

