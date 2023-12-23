Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 183,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.54. 1,137,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

