PSI Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 43,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

