Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $12,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,026,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

