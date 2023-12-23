Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Free Report) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $12,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,026,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

