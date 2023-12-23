PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCT opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $629.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fernando Musa acquired 25,779 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,022.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,842.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after buying an additional 45,330,933 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after acquiring an additional 814,248 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 202,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

