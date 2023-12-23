Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.43. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Qiagen in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

