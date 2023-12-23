Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Raised by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1,390.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

