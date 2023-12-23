Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 67,320,353 shares.

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

