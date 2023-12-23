Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

