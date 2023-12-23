Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

