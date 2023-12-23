Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

