Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

