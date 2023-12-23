Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 13.7% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.