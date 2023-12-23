Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,270 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Up 1.5 %

RTX traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. 9,769,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

