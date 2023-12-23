Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.46. 2,657,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,270. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

