Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.