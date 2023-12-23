Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 118.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $84.76. 201,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.