Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0 %

DHR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.15.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm's revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

