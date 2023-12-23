Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,387,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

