Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,265. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

