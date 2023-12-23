Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Peter Derycz Sells 13,893 Shares

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,233.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,289,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,669.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,428.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a PE ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 0.54. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.35 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the third quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

