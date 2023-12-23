Reviewing Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jushi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -67.16% -614.11% -35.22% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jushi and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.31 -$202.32 million N/A N/A Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.25 -$71.74 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jushi and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paranovus Entertainment Technology beats Jushi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.