Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.01. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,548,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

