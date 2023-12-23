RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.38% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 164,757 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

