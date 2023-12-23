RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,458 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $424.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $337.69 and a 12-month high of $427.61.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

