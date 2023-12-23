RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 55,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

