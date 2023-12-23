RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.