RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,806 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 33,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

