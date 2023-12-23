Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. 368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.
Recommended Stories
