Rio2 (CVE:ATM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Rio2 Limited (CVE:ATM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.68. Rio2 shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 15,000 shares.
Rio2 Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68.
Rio2 Company Profile
Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Chile. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Cerro Maricunga gold project located in Region III northeast of the city of Copiapo. Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rio2
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.