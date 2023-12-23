Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $357.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $280.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $307.63 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

