Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.74.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,479 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.