Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.38.

NYSE:AYX opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,685,000 after buying an additional 530,442 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,861,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,361,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 209,650 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

