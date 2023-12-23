Rothschild Investment LLC IL Acquires 235 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Edison International were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %

EIX stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

