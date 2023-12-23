Rothschild Investment LLC IL Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $98.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

