Rothschild Investment LLC IL Buys 6,034 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

