Rothschild Investment LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.