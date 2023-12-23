Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $1.15 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.96 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

