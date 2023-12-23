Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $1.28 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Microchip Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

