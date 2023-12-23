Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $1.63 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of T opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

