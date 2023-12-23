Rothschild Investment LLC IL Purchases 1,557 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 499.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 138,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CGDV stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.