Rothschild Investment LLC IL Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $114.85 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

