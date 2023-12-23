Rothschild Investment LLC IL Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.35.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.27. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

