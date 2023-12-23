Rothschild Investment LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 424.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.