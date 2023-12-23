Rothschild Investment LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 860,805 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 68,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $38.38 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.