Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 1,196 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 91.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

ORI opened at $29.31 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

