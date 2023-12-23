Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 325 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Fluor were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $39.06 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

