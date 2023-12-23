Rothschild Investment LLC IL Trims Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after buying an additional 354,360 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $175.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.60. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

