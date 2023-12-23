Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,369,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after buying an additional 404,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 1,322,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.