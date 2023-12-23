Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,369,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after buying an additional 404,517 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 1,322,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
